Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starn O’Toole Marcus & Fisher has announced that two firm associates have been named as directors of the firm. Read more

Starn O’Toole Marcus & Fisher has announced that two firm associates have been named as directors of the firm:

>> Maile S. Miller focuses her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, environmental litigation and land use and zoning law. Miller has been selected to the Hawaii Super Lawyers, “Rising Star” list in the practice area of business litigation. She earned her Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Sara S.T. Strona focuses her practice in the areas of real estate law, commercial transactions and corporate law. She has also been selected to the Hawaii Super Lawyers, “Rising Star” list in the practice area of real law. Strona earned her Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.