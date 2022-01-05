Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL OIA East Girls: Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalaheo at Kalani; Kailua at Moanalua; Farrington at Roosevelt; Anuenue at McKinley. OIA West Girls: Nanakuli at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei; Pearl City at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Waialua at Radford (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.); Waianae at Leilehua (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.) SOCCER OIA East: Moanalua at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Kalani (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Castle at Roosevelt (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Farrington at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaiser (boys at 5:30 p.m.). VOLLEYBALL College men: Loyola-Chicago at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. THURSDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. OIA East Boys: Kailua at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington; Kaiser at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Castle; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. OIA West Boys: Mililani at Leilehua; Aiea at Campbell; Pearl City at Nanakuli; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m. SWIMMING AND DIVING College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Softball HAWAII softball 2022 SCHEDULE *-Big West Conference games Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic At Las Vegas Feb. 11: BYU Feb. 11: at UNLV Feb. 12: BYU Feb. 12: at UNLV Feb. 13: CSU Bakersfield Feb. 18: British Columbia (DH) Hawaii Invitational Feb. 24: Montana Feb. 25: Abiline Christian Feb. 25: North Dakota Rainbow Wahine Classic March 9: Baylor March 10: California March 11: Oklahoma March 12: Oklahoma March 12: California March 19: at UC Santa Barbara* (DH) March 20: at Santa Barbara* March 25: CSUN* March 26: CSUN* (DH) April 1: at UC San Diego* April 2: at UC San Diego* (DH) April 8: Cal Poly* April 9: Cal Poly* (DH) April 15: at UC Riverside* April 16: at UC Riverside* (DH) April 22: CSU Bakersfield* April 23: CSU Bakersfield* (DH) April 29: at Long Beacg State* April 30: at Long Beach State* (DH) May 6: CSU Fullerton* May 7: CSU Fullerton* (DH) May 13: at UC Davis* May 14: at UC Davis* (DH) Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 5, 2021