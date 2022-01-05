Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

OIA East Girls: Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalaheo at Kalani; Kailua at Moanalua; Farrington at Roosevelt; Anuenue at McKinley.

OIA West Girls: Nanakuli at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei; Pearl City at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Waialua at Radford (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.); Waianae at Leilehua (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

OIA East: Moanalua at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Kalani (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Castle at Roosevelt (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Farrington at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaiser (boys at 5:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola-Chicago at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA East Boys: Kailua at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington; Kaiser at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Castle; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Mililani at Leilehua; Aiea at Campbell; Pearl City at Nanakuli; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Softball

HAWAII softball

2022 SCHEDULE

*-Big West Conference games

Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic

At Las Vegas

Feb. 11: BYU

Feb. 11: at UNLV

Feb. 12: BYU

Feb. 12: at UNLV

Feb. 13: CSU Bakersfield

Feb. 18: British Columbia (DH)

Hawaii Invitational

Feb. 24: Montana

Feb. 25: Abiline Christian

Feb. 25: North Dakota

Rainbow Wahine Classic

March 9: Baylor

March 10: California

March 11: Oklahoma

March 12: Oklahoma

March 12: California

March 19: at UC Santa Barbara* (DH)

March 20: at Santa Barbara*

March 25: CSUN*

March 26: CSUN* (DH)

April 1: at UC San Diego*

April 2: at UC San Diego* (DH)

April 8: Cal Poly*

April 9: Cal Poly* (DH)

April 15: at UC Riverside*

April 16: at UC Riverside* (DH)

April 22: CSU Bakersfield*

April 23: CSU Bakersfield* (DH)

April 29: at Long Beacg State*

April 30: at Long Beach State* (DH)

May 6: CSU Fullerton*

May 7: CSU Fullerton* (DH)

May 13: at UC Davis*

May 14: at UC Davis* (DH)