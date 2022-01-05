Report: Max Holloway gets 3rd fight with Alexander Volkanovski for UFC title

Max Holloway isn’t moving up in weight for his next fight.

The former UFC featherweight champion will get a third crack at Alexander Volkanovski and try to reclaim his 145-pound title at UFC 272 on Match 5 likely in Las Vegas according to a report by ESPN.com.

UFC President Dana White told ESPN it would be one of two title fights for the pay-per-view. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his 135-pound belt against interim champion Petr Yan.

Volkanovski (23-1), ranked by the UFC as its No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter, snapped Holloway’s 13-fight win streak at 145 pounds when he won a unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The two rematched in Abu Dhabi at UFC 251 with Volkanovski earning a disputed split decision to retain the belt.

Holloway (23-6) has earned victories by unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez since suffering back-to-back losses for the second time in his career to get back into the title hunt.

Despite losing three of his last six fights, Holloway is ranked as the UFC’s seventh-best fighter pound-for-pound.