Hawaii Health Department recommends boosters for those 12 and up

The Hawaii Department of Health has adopted the most recent COVID-19 booster shot recommendations issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boosters are now recommended for those as young as 12 years old, and after at least five instead of six months after completing the initial vaccine series.

DOH recommends boosters for the following:

>> A Pfizer booster for those ages 12 to 17 who completed their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series at least five months ago.

>> An mRNA booster (Pfizer or Moderna) for those ages 18 and older who completed their initial series of Pfizer at least five months ago.

>> An additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11 28 days after their second shot.

“It is important all people covered by these new recommendations take advantage of the extra layer of protection that booster shots provide,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “They ramp up the level of your neutralizing antibodies tremendously.”

Booster recommendations for people who received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines have not changed. Those who received J&J should get a booster, which can be Pfizer or Moderna, at least two months after their first shot. Those who received a Moderna vaccine should receive a booster at least six months after completing their initial series.

DOH says only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11, which has been available since November.

Hawaii Pacific Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15 at its medical center vaccine clinics and mobile events by appointment only following updated recommendations. The appointments can be made at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

More information on where to get vaccines and boosters is available at hawaiicovid19.com.