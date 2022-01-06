Man, 30, charged in shooting at illegal game room in Makaha

Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with an alleged shooting at an illegal game room where two people sustained gunshot wounds in Makaha.
Stephen J. Boter was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and two firearm violations. His aggregate bail is set at $150,000.
On the morning of Jan. 1, police responded to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on a report of a 36-year-old man and 43-year-old woman in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
An investigation determined the victims were shot by a male suspect in a game room in Waianae, police said.
Boter was identified as the shooting suspect. Police arrested him Tuesday in Waianae on suspicion of attempted murder and firearm offenses.
Boter has a criminal record of two felony assault convictions and two misdemeanor convictions for criminal property damage and criminal trespassing.
