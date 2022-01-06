Central Pacific Bank leads in small-business loans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has been named Lender of the Year (Category 2) by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Hawaii District Office after originating more loans to small businesses in 2021 than all of the other major banks in Hawaii combined.

The state’s fourth-largest bank originated 122 7(a) loans for a total of $7,175,100 in fiscal year 2021, more than double the number of loans it originated in 2019.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Arnold Martines, CPB president and chief operating officer. “We are committed to supporting small businesses, especially as they continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

SBA’s Lender of the Year awards recognize institutions that have approved a significant number of SBA-backed loans in a given fiscal year. Institutions are separated into three categories based on size and ranked by their total SBA dollar volume. CPB came out on top in SBA’s midsize division.

“Central Pacific Bank had a remarkable year, more than doubling the number of loans approved for small businesses to run and grow their companies over 2019,” said T. Mark Spain, SBA Hawaii district director. “SBA 7(a) loans are commonly used for short- and long-term capital, refinancing business debt or purchasing equipment or supplies. It is our most popular program.”