Central Pacific Bank leads in small-business loans

  Today
  12:05 a.m.

Central Pacific Bank has been named Lender of the Year (Category 2) by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Hawaii District Office after originating more loans to small businesses in 2021 than all of the other major banks in Hawaii combined. Read more

