Hawaii hospitalization numbers skew people admitted for COVID-19
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:46 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jett Lee, 13, swabbed himself. For more information about testing sites and to preregister for testing, visit www.oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A free community pop-up COVID-19 testing site was held Wednesday at Fort Ruger Park, also known as Triangle Park, in Kahala.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree