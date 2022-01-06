comscore Hawaii hospitalization numbers skew people admitted for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hospitalization numbers skew people admitted for COVID-19

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jett Lee, 13, swabbed himself. For more information about testing sites and to preregister for testing, visit <a href="http://www.oneoahu.org/covid19-testing" target="_blank">www.oneoahu.org/covid19-testing</a>.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A free community pop-up COVID-19 testing site was held Wednesday at Fort Ruger Park, also known as Triangle Park, in Kahala.

As Hawaii’s COVID-19 case counts have surged to triple the level seen since the start of the pandemic, state and local leaders have stressed that the focus should be not on case counts but hospitalization numbers when deciding whether to reinstate restrictions on businesses and gatherings, shut down in-person learning or continue indoor masking requirements. Read more

