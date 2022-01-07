34-year-old man suspected of robbing Kaimuki eatery

Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly not paying for refreshments at a Kaimuki eatery.

Police said the man entered at 12:45 p.m. a food establishment, took refreshments without paying. When a 20-year-old woman tried to stop the man, he allegedly verbally threatened her, police said.

Later in the day, police spotted the man during their checks of the area, and after positively identifying him, arrested him at 5:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a drug charge.