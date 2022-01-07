Coast Guard rescues ill South Korean mariner from Palmyra Atoll

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday conducted a medevac for a 57-year-old South Korean mariner who became ill while aboard a fishing vessel.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu watchstanders at 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, received a report about a mariner who was suffering from abdominal pain, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Daehan Shipping Agency told Coast Guard personnel that a man aboard fishing boat Hae Cheon had been experiencing pain in his lower abdomen since Dec. 20 and was having difficulty walking and eating.

Hae Cheon was on its way to Honolulu to transfer the mariner to medical services.

After consulting a Coast Guard duty flight surgeon, a medical evacuation operation was set in motion.

JRCC watchstanders diverted the Hae Cheon to Palmyra Atoll and deployed an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew to conduct the medevac. The Hercules aircrew arrived on Palmyra Atoll at 7:02 p.m., Thursday, and embarked the mariner before departing for Hawaii.

After arriving on Oahu at 11:30 p.m., the man was transferred to emergency services and taken to Pali Momi Medical Center.

He is in stable condition and awaiting surgery, the Coast Guard said.