Hawaii officials say more than 1,800 public school teachers out of class today

Hawaii public schools posted another jump in teacher absences today amid the latest COVID-19 surge, as school officials continue to scramble to cover classes.

Today, 1,812 teachers were absent, or approximately 14% of 12,800 teachers statewide, according to state Department of Education data.

The absences were roughly 13% higher than the 1,600 state Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi reported Wednesday, and about 39% higher than approximately 1,300 teachers DOE said were typically out in December before the latest surge.

There still aren’t enough substitute teachers to cover growing sick calls, which meant other teachers, administrators and school staff were compelled to help supervise students.

Of 1,543 positions that needed substitute teachers, 1,101, or about 71%, were filled today, while 442 teacher absences went uncovered by substitutes. The DOE said no substitute teacher was required for 269 absences.

Hayashi maintained his commitment to maintaining full, in-person learning across the state’s 257-school system in a memo to schools today.

“While we hope for a speedy recovery for those affected, our focus continues to remain on our mitigation strategies: getting vaccinated and boosted, staying home when sick, wearing a mask and washing our hands,” Hayashi wrote. “Although making adjustments and modifications this school year has not been easy, being able to keep our schools open is a testament to your commitment to our students.”