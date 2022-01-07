comscore General fund forecast to grow 15% this fiscal year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
General fund forecast to grow 15% this fiscal year

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Another sign of Hawaii’s economic recovery came Thursday when the state Council on Revenues forecast a 15% increase in the state’s general fund for the fiscal year that’s already underway as visitor arrivals in the past six months already have surpassed the 3.3 million tourists who came to the islands in fiscal year 2021. Read more

