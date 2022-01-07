comscore Reapportionment maps to be redrawn following new data | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Reapportionment maps to be redrawn following new data

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The Hawaii State Reapportionment Commission voted Thursday to redraw the maps for state lawmakers after the state Office of Elections received new numbers for military members who are not permanent state residents. Read more

Previous Story
Luxury homebuilder eyes Maui for affordable housing

Scroll Up