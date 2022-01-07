Several well-known Hawaii radio personalities are laid off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SummitMedia this week laid off approximately 20 employees of SummitMedia Hawaii, including many of its well-known on-air personalities as well as President and General Manager Andrew Rosen.

The company owns radio stations KRATER 96, KCCN FM100, Power 104.3 and Hawaiian 105 KINE.

Radio Insight, a radio trade publication, reported the company made cuts in other cities, but most were in Honolulu.

Veteran radio personality Danielle Tucker, who did traffic reports for the past 20 years, said she was part of a massive workforce reduction. She said, “It’s about the money,” and a company representative told her “hopefully the pandemic will subside and advertising will return to normal.”

She said the company had little local advertising and often ran national ads, which provided little revenue.

Wayne Maria, who was with KRTR for 28 years, served as morning show co-host with Gregg and Shawnee Hammer, did a midday show and was program director for multiple stations as well as operations manager for SummitMedia. He said he was the first to go of the on-air personalities, and told after the morning show Tuesday that it was his last show. Gregg and Shawnee Hammer were also relieved of their duties.

Billy V, who lost his job on Hawaiian 105 KINE on Wednesday, said on social media that a SummitMedia executive said in an email that the company “is 100% committed to Hawaii and serving the Honolulu community. While we recently made some difficult business decisions, I can assure our listeners and advertisers that we are not changing the format of any station in our cluster. More so than ever, we will continue the tradition of Hawaiian music and celebrate the culture on FM100 KCCN and Hawaiian 105 KINE.”