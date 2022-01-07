comscore Several well-known Hawaii radio personalities are laid off | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Several well-known Hawaii radio personalities are laid off

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

SummitMedia this week laid off approximately 20 employees of SummitMedia Hawaii, including many of its well-known on-air personalities as well as President and General Manager Andrew Rosen. Read more

Previous Story
Luxury homebuilder eyes Maui for affordable housing

Scroll Up