Hawaii's Jakob Thelle and Guilherme Voss start the season in synch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle and Guilherme Voss start the season in synch

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss put down a kill against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

Whether from the service line or at the net, Hawaii showed off ample power and precision in its season-opening sweep of Loyola Chicago. Read more

