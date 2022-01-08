Hawaii men’s basketball holds off late Long Beach State push

Noel Coleman scored 22 points and the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team held off a late Long Beach State surge for a 72-67 road victory in the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

The Beach whittled a 16-point deficit to 71-67 with 15 seconds left.

But UH guard JoVon McClanahan hit one of two free throws for a cushion, and the Beach misfired on their final two shots as time expired.

The Rainbow Warriors hit 15 3-point shots to Long Beach State’s seven.

The ’Bows improved to 5-5 overall and 1-0 in the Big West. LBSU is 4-9 and 0-1.