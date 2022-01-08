Kauai police mourn 17-year veteran sergeant who died of COVID

A Kauai police sergeant, with 17 years of service on the force, has died of COVID-19, the Kauai Police Department announced.

Sgt. David Banquel , 47, was found unresponsive 11 a.m. Wednesday at his home while off duty, KPD said in a news release Saturday. The cause of death was acute respiratory failure from a COVID-19 viral respiratory infection, police said.

“I am deeply saddened to report the unexpected loss of one of our very best, Sgt. David Banquel,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said. “His sudden passing has left us all with a sense of deep loss and grief,” he said. “My words can never truly express the depth of Dave’s kindness, compassion and love that he had had for his family, friends and this community.

“He was the very embodiment of the definition of a loving husband, caring father, loyal brother, thoughtful friend and humble public servant.”

Raybuck said Banquel placed others ahead of himself and will be remembered for the laughter, love and aloha he shared with friends and strangers.

He said KPD would provide no further statements as its members grieve.