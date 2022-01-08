comscore Editorial: Curbing emergency power | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Curbing emergency power

Who’s in charge here? Where COVID-19 is concerned, for much of the past two years, it’s been Gov. David Ige. From March 2020 to the end of November 2021, the pandemic has been navigated through his executive authority to issue emergency proclamations. Read more

