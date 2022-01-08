First printing of Hawaiian language commemorated

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives celebrated the bicentennial anniversary of the first mass printing of the Hawaiian language Friday. Dignitaries, guests and the public were invited to pull on the replica Ramage printing press just as High Chief Keeaumoku pulled the first sheet on Jan. 7, 1822.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The press replica was prepared for members of Hawaii Conference-United Church of Christ.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ke‘ala Kwan, director of cultural development for Kamehameha Schools, pulls on the printing press handle. At far left, detail of a Hawaiian-language printing block.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A plaque in front of Ka Hale Pa‘i, where the replica printing press resides, depicts the Jan. 7, 1922, event in which Keeaumoku, governor of Maui, created the first sheet of the Hawaiian Primer. Pictured standing in the doorway is Mike Smola, curator of public programs.