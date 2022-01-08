Red Hill residents affected by fuel contamination file lawsuit against landlords
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A meeting about the water contamination, held by the Navy in November, was attended by about 100 people and was held in the dark at the Halsey Terrace Community Center. An area resident, expressing fear for his unborn child, held up a bottle of water sampled from the tap, which he believed to contain fuel from the underground Red Hill fuel storage facility.