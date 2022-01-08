Max Holloway out of UFC 272 title fight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two days after UFC President Dana White told ESPN that Max Holloway would fight in March for the UFC featherweight title, the bout has apparently been called off.

Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight on Thursday after re-aggrevating an injury, according to a report on ESPN.com, though the UFC has not officially announced the fight is off and declined to confirm the report via text.

Holloway (23-6) was set to fight Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) for a third time for the UFC’s 145-pound title.

Volkanovski, ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound by the UFC, ended Holloway’s 16-fight winning streak in the division with a unanimous decision in December 2019. He then won the rematch in 2020 by split decision.

The fight was expected to headline UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5.

Leoniak transfers to N.C. State

Martyna Leoniak, a freshman outside hitter on the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team this past season, has transferred to North Carolina State. The Wolfpack announced Leoniak’s addition to the roster on Friday.

Leoniak started eight matches this season for UH, including the opener, and averaged 1.47 kills per set. She finished second on the team with 13 service aces. She posted her most productive match in a win at Cal State Northridge on Oct. 23 when she had 15 kills on .469 hitting, 10 digs and five aces. She was part of a rotation of starters at an outside hitter spot in the fall.

Romain gets victory for Hawaii tennis

University of Hawaii’s women’s tennis player Lea Romain was the lone winner in singles competition on the second day of the Weinman Foundation Hawaii Invitational at the UH Tennis Complex. Romain defeated Washington State’s Fifa Kumo 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s singles competition, two Warriors defeated their opponents. Guillaume Tattevin def. Brigham Young’s Zach Fuchs 6-3, 7-6, 7-4 and Simo Telo Alves def. Brigham Young’s Brigham Andrus 6-2, 7-6, 7-3.

Both the men and women’s doubles teams dropped their Friday matches.

The final day of competition begins at 2:30 p.m. today at the UH Tennis Complex.