comscore Max Holloway out of UFC 272 title fight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Max Holloway out of UFC 272 title fight

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Two days after UFC President Dana White told ESPN that Max Holloway would fight in March for the UFC featherweight title, the bout has apparently been called off. Read more

