Hawaii women’s basketball team set to open Big West season

Planning for the unexpected has become part of the process.

Just as it was a year ago, uncertainty has swelled through the Big West women’s basketball season, with the University of Hawaii caught up in its wake along with much of the league.

The Rainbow Wahine had their first conference road trip canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at UC Riverside and UC Davis. Then issues within the Rainbow Wahine program led to Thursday’s scheduled game against Long Beach State being called off.

An extended gap in competition is expected to finally end today with the Wahine (3-6) on track to face Cal State Fullerton (5-5) in their delayed Big West opener at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Amid the questions in game status and availability of players, UH coach Laura Beeman said she tries to “practice what I preach, and that’s just control what you can control.”

“Take time for yourself to take a deep breath and really be there for the kids in a genuine way.”

Beeman said there were travel issues in getting players back to Hawaii following the Christmas break, with initial plans calling for the team to reconvene in California. Even so, she said the Wahine have been able to practice as scheduled in the lead-up to the conference season, although with smaller numbers at times.

She said the team has been able to run five-on-five in practice and expects to have seven or eight players available tonight, with the possibility of getting others back.

In coming up with a game plan, Beeman said “you have to keep it as simple as possible because you are limited in numbers.”

“I think you have to make sure you know those plays, make sure those plays can be run when you have different kids in different positions. It’s not going to be cookie cutter — we’re going to have some atypical lineups … because we have to out of necessity. Knock on wood, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or you get in foul trouble and we could have some really crazy lineups on the floor.”

UH super senior Amy Atwell enters conference play as the Big West’s leading scorer at 18.9 points per game. She’s also first in the league in 3-pointers per game (2.7), and 3-point percentage (.353), fifth in overall shooting (.426) and second from the free-throw line (.897).

Beeman said she isn’t exactly sure what to expect out of Cal State Fullerton with the Titans having their first three Big West games canceled as well, including Tuesday’s scheduled game at Long Beach State.

Neither team has played since Dec. 21, when UH lost at UNLV and Cal State Fullerton fell to Loyola Marymount.

Cal State Fullerton, led by Hawaii Baptist Academy alum and former Hawaii Pacific University coach Jeff Harada, came out of nonconference play led by ‘Iolani graduate Lily Wahinekapu’s 13.2 points per game. The freshman guard opened her career with a 20-point performance against Southern Utah and hit the go-ahead bucket with five seconds left in a 71-69 win on Nov. 9. She scored a season-high 24 points in a win over San Diego State on Nov. 16.

“This is a good Fullerton team,” Beeman said. “They’re bringing back Lily. Coming home I know she’s excited to play, she’s a heck of a player, well coached.”

Big West women’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Cal State Fullerton (5-5, 0-0) vs. Hawaii (3-6, 0-0)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM