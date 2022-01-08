comscore Hawaii women’s basketball team set to open Big West season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s basketball team set to open Big West season

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Just as it was a year ago, uncertainty has swelled through the Big West women’s basketball season, with the University of Hawaii caught up in its wake along with much of the league. Read more

Previous Story
Roosevelt basketball finds a way to win against McKinley
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up