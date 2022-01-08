Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. SOCCER OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Farrington at Moanalua (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Castle at Kaiser (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kalani (boys at 2 p.m.). SWIMMING AND DIVING College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASKETBALL ILH Varsity girls Kamehameha 60, Sacred Hearts 48 OIA Varsity boys Campbell 52, Aiea 37 Junior varsity boys Campbell 66, Aiea 28 Previous Story Hawaii women’s basketball team set to open Big West season Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 8, 2022