CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Farrington at Moanalua (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Castle at Kaiser (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kalani (boys at 2 p.m.).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity girls

Kamehameha 60, Sacred Hearts 48

OIA

Varsity boys

Campbell 52, Aiea 37

Junior varsity boys

Campbell 66, Aiea 28