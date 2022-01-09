Nitasha Tamar Sharma’s new book explores history and experiences of Black people in Hawaii
COURTESY NITASHA TAMAR SHARMA
“Hawai‘i Is My Haven: Race and Indigeneity in the Black Pacific,” which was published in September by Duke University Press, explores the history and experiences of Black people in Hawaii.
COURTESY NITASHA TAMAR SHARMA
Nitasha Tamar Sharma is currently a professor of African American and Asian American studies at Northwestern University.
