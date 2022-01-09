Good Neighbor Fund donations near $180K

The annual Good Neighbor Fund, a charitable partnership between Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank, helps struggling individuals and families during the holiday season. Last year under the Adopt A Family Program, more than 500 families sought assistance with food, clothing, toys and household items. Donations to the Good Neighbor Fund also assist Helping Hands with operational costs for the nonprofit’s Community Clearinghouse Program, which helps people with basic necessities throughout the year.

Here is the latest list of donors to the 2021 Good Neighbor Fund:

>> Dennis & Carrie Kawamoto $1,000

>> Happy Birthday Jesus $1,000

>> Alan Papst $600

>> Cornelia Sandborn $500

>> Jesus Faith Deliverance Church Inc. $500

>> Sharon Darapiza $300

>> Cookie and Raphael Nolan $250

>> In memory of Iola Akana $250

>> Rianna & Sherrill Williams $250

>> John Tokunaga $204

>> Earl & Maylene Lau $200

>> Hon Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority $200

>> In memory of Kiyoshi & Dr. Neal Sakima $200

>> John & Kim Holzman $200

>> Ryan & Karen Sumida $200

Paul Nozaki $150

>> Chad & Lornalyn Young $100

>> Christine & Mark Fukui $100

>> Eileen Chun $100

>> In memory of Ben & Kazu $100

>> In memory of Mathew Adams and John Saito $100

>> In memory of Ryan and Lesley Goto $100

>> Leslie & Lisa Miyamoto $100

>> Lynn Tomokiyo $100

>> Mark Wakatsuki $100

>> Michele D’amico $100

>> Raynette & William Andrade $100

>> Beverly Ono $50

>> Chris & Lynn Curtis $50

>> In memory of George Scotty Braun $50

>> Gail Sasaki $20

>> Rose Swezey $20

>> Dick Matsumoto $5.89

>> Anonymous $1,318.11

>> Weekly total $8,618

>> Last week’s total $170,514.40

>> Grand total $179,132.40