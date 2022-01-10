Fire chars large, unpermitted structure on Big Island

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a large fire that broke out at a vacant structure at Hawaiian Paradise Park Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a wooden, 6,000-square-foot unpermitted dwelling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kaloli Drive shortly after 9:10 p.m., the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 9:55 p.m. and extinguished it at 10:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.