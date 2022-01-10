Fire chars large, unpermitted structure on Big Island

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a large fire that broke out at a vacant structure at Hawaiian Paradise Park Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a wooden, 6,000-square-foot unpermitted dwelling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kaloli Drive shortly after 9:10 p.m., the Hawaii County Fire Department said.
Fire crews brought the fire under control at 9:55 p.m. and extinguished it at 10:30 p.m.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.