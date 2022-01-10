Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa lends voice to ‘Malama Aina’ campaign

Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa, the star of “Aquaman,” has lent his voice to a public service announcement urging others to care for nature in Hawaii, and to be mindful of invasive species.

The Hawaii State Film Office asked Momoa, 42, and Warner Bros. Pictures to produce the PSA as part of an ongoing “Malama Hawaii” series while filming for the “Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom” sequel in the islands. Momoa, who was born in Nanakuli, was happy to oblige.

“They were eager to do this,” said State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson in a news release. “The film industry is critical to the economy in Hawaii and we always want to make sure, particularly when they are shooting on state lands such as at Manoa Falls, they understand and appreciate the importance of caring for our natural and cultural resources. Jason obviously understands this, so this was not a big ask of him and Warner Bros.”

In the 30-second-long PSA, Momoa said he’s thrilled to be back home.

“We’ve got to malama aina…take care of the land and this beautiful place we call home,” he says in the PSA. “Be mindful of all the invasive species that are choking out the aina. Help us keep them out of our beloved valleys and favorite hiking trails.”

The production crew spent several days shooting sequences at the popular Manoa Falls Trail, which is part of state’s Na Ala Hele Trails and Access System.

Hawaii has often been called the “endangered species capital of the world” due to threats from invasive species, which are not native to Hawaii and harmful to the environment, economy or human health.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources keeps a list of these invasive species, which include coqui frogs, little fire ants, coconut rhinoceros beetles, and devil weed, miconia, and albizia trees, but also popularly known animals like Jackson’s chameleons.

Marigold Zoll, Oahu Branch Manager for the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife said they were grateful to Momoa and the production company for recording the spot.

The Oahu Invasive Species Committee recommends hikers and trailgoers help prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning mud and dirt from footwear, bikes, vehicles, and gear before and after traveling along park trails.

Travelers should also declare all produce, plants, and animals when entering the state and traveling between islands.

“The message to malama Hawaii is unique to our state and important for visitors and kamaaina to hear often, as a reminder to protect and preserve our natural and cultural resources,” she said. “These are the very things that bring millions of people to our shores every year. Hearing this message from an actor of Jason Momoa’s stature really helps get the message across.”

The PSA can be downloaded for free to television stations, cable systems, community television, web platforms and social media sites.

To report an invasive species, call 808-643-PEST or go to 643pest.org.