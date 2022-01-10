Hawaii sees 3,875 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 147,099

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,875 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 147,099 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,105.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 834,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 59.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,761 new cases on Oahu, 348 on Hawaii island, 564 on Maui, 134 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, nine on Lanai and 48 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 104,574 on Oahu, 16,099 on Hawaii island, 16,168 on Maui, 5,447 on Kauai, 537 on Molokai, and 264 on Lanai. There are also 4,010 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 41,725 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,654.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,439 and its seven-day average positivity rate is 20.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,509 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 21.8%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,600,110 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 18,501 from Friday.

Health officials say that 74.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 80.5% have received at least one dose, and 27.9% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,376 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

In a tweet this morning, Lt. Gov. Josh Green put the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide at 291, with 115 of them having been vaccinated. He also said that six of the hospitalized patients are keiki and there are 29 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

