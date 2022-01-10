Police searching for suspects in Kapolei armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation at a trucking business in Kapolei.

The alleged robbery took place on Midway Street shortly after 6:20 p.m.

Police said two males pointed handguns at a 64-year-old man. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

One of the suspects was described as 5 feet, 10 inches and wearing a ski mask and dark-colored shirt at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was described as 5 feet, 6 inches and wearing a multi-colored face mask and a dark-colored shirt.