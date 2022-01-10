comscore Affordable rentals available in new Waikiki high-rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Affordable rentals available in new Waikiki high-rise

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A construction workers last week at the Lilia Waikiki high-rise complex on Kuhio Avenue between Walina and Kanekapolei streets.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Initial monthly rent is expected to be $1,320 for each of the 38 affordable studio units at the Lilia Waikiki apartment tower, scheduled to open in May.

The developer of the first rental apartment tower built in Waikiki in over 20 years has scheduled a lottery to pick tenants for 38 studios reserved for households with lower-moderate income. Read more

