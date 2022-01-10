Affordable rentals available in new Waikiki high-rise
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A construction workers last week at the Lilia Waikiki high-rise complex on Kuhio Avenue between Walina and Kanekapolei streets.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Initial monthly rent is expected to be $1,320 for each of the 38 affordable studio units at the Lilia Waikiki apartment tower, scheduled to open in May.
