Hawaii football lands transfer QB from Washington State

A former 4-star quarterback will be joining the University of Hawaii football team next week.

Cammon Cooper, who was at Washington State the past four seasons, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. UH began the spring semester today with only online instruction. Cooper said he sent his transcripts — he earned a business degree last year — and is set to move to Hawaii next week. He will have two seasons of football eligibility.

“The situation to come in and compete, and go somewhere where they wanted me, was huge,” Cooper told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Cooper, who is 6 feet 5 and 215 pounds, received offers from 22 schools as a Lehi (Utah) High senior in 2017. Arizona State, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the suitors. Cooper said he has known UH coach Todd Graham for several years.

As a Lehi senior, Cooper threw for 4,085 yards and 38 touchdowns, and received 4-star ratings from Rivals and Scout. He was rated as the nation’s No. 14 pro-style quarterback prospect by 247sports.com. In 2017, he was named Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and the Deseret News’ 5-A Mr. Football.

Cooper played sparingly at WSU, tallying six games the past two seasons. He played behind former Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura. With the coaching change at WSU, Cooper opted to enter the portal, missing the Cougars’ appearance in the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl. De Laura also has entered the portal.