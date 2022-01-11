Public Utilities Commission Chairman James Griffin to step down in June

Public Utilities Commission Chairman James “Jay” Griffin has informed Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the state agency at the end of his term, which expires on June 30.

Griffin has served on the PUC since June 5, 2017. Ige designated Griffin as PUC chairman in January 2019.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for this opportunity to serve at the PUC. Our Commission has led groundbreaking work in the regulation of public utilities and made significant progress towards the state’s clean energy goals. I’ve been very fortunate to work with an outstanding team of public servants,” Griffin said.

Ige said he appreciates Griffin’s five years of service on the PUC “and his dedication to making great strides on many issues, including the state’s clean energy goals. We wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors.”

Ige will nominate Griffin’s replacement in the coming months.