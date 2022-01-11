Waves up to 40 feet pound most north shores as high surf warning extended for Hawaii

A high surf warning for the north and west shores of most isles, and west shores of Hawaii island, remains in place through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 30 to 40 feet along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 20 to 30 feet is expected along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. Surf on Hawaii island’s west shores is expected to reach 8 to 12 feet.

Surf for south and east shores, meanwhile, remains low at 1 to 3 feet today and Wednesday.

Surf is expected to peak today, hold into tonight, and slowly lower on Wednesday, with the warning set to expire at 6 a.m. Another west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, possibly prompting another advisory.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say the “dissipating remnants of an old cold front” will bring a few windward showers to Maui and Hawaii island.

A high-pressure system passing by north of Honolulu is expected to bring a cool, northerly flow near smaller isles, dropping sea level dew points into the mid to upper 50s.

Today’s skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 63 to 68. Breezy trades of 15 to 20 mph are expected this evening.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Wednesday.