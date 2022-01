Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Breadfruit is not a common food for some, but is a staple for many in the South Pacific. Breadfruit grows on a tree and is a member of the mulberry family. It is “canoe food,” brought to Hawaii by voyaging canoes.

Breadfruit grows very well in Hawaii and is now considered a wonder food. It has many nutrients and low glycemic index so it is helpful for those who want to watch their sugars. If more people ate local breadfruit, also called ulu in Hawaiian, we would import less food.

Breadfruit fries are delicious and present a great way to try it for the first time. It is starchy like a potato and, in this fried or baked version, is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Try it, and you may make it a staple in your house.

Breadfruit Fries

Ingredients:

• 1 whole mature breadfruit

• Butter or oil

• Salt or other seasonings to taste

Directions:

Cook the breadfruit in a pressure cooker or boil it before you peel it. In a pressure cooker, place whole breadfruit on a metal stand if you have one. Add water to reach the 3-cup line. Cover and cook on manual setting for 30 minutes. Natural release of pressure 15 minutes. Alternatively, boil mature breadfruit in water for 45 minutes. Cool. If frozen, defrost and pat dry. Peel skin and discard core. Slice into 1/2-inch wedges and fry in skillet on medium high heat with oil, about 5 minutes each side.

Or, coat with oil and bake at 400 degrees until browned and crispy on the outside.

At 10 minutes, turn over and bake another 10 minutes. Lightly sprinkle with salt or other flavorings such as garlic salt, smoked paprika, Aleppo pepper or cayenne pepper.

Makes 8-10 servings as a side dish or appetizer.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.