New laws called for as use of illegal fireworks continues in Hawaii

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • TERENCE REIS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011 The Honolulu Police Department received 800 fireworks-related calls from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. Above, aerial fireworks are seen over Waipahu at the stroke of midnight.

  • COURTESY HPD HPD officers seized 450 pounds of fireworks in Kailua on New Year’s Eve.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Illegal aerial fireworks lit up the sky near Punchbowl after midnight Jan. 1.

Battlefield conditions created by illegal fireworks that consume Honolulu every New Year’s Eve have become a nearly year-round affair, prompting lawmakers to call for more enforcement and new laws. Read more

