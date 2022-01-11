New laws called for as use of illegal fireworks continues in Hawaii
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
TERENCE REIS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011
The Honolulu Police Department received 800 fireworks-related calls from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. Above, aerial fireworks are seen over Waipahu at the stroke of midnight.
COURTESY HPD
HPD officers seized 450 pounds of fireworks in Kailua on New Year’s Eve.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Illegal aerial fireworks lit up the sky near Punchbowl after midnight Jan. 1.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree