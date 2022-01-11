comscore Oahu renewable energy suffers setback | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu renewable energy suffers setback

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Two planned solar farms, including the biggest one planned to date for Oahu, have run into difficulties. Above, solar panels line the Mililani Solar II site.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Two planned solar farms, including the biggest one planned to date for Oahu, have run into difficulties. Above, solar panels line the Mililani Solar II site.

A couple of big, dark clouds have formed over what had been a really bright future for dramatically expanding solar power generation on Oahu in the next couple of years. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip

Scroll Up