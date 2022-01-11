Center Mate Colina and guard Amoro Lado back with Irvine on deck

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is hopeful for a fuller roster for Thursday’s Big West game against UC Irvine in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Center Mate Colina and guard Amoro Lado have been cleared from safety-health protocols and are working to get into game-ready shape.

“We’ll see how it goes,” coach Eran Ganot said.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols put the Rainbow Warriors on a work stoppage from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, after which they went through a lightly attended practice. Because of staggered timelines on health recoveries, the ’Bows went 16 days before returning to the court to defeat Long Beach State on Saturday.

Ganot said there is a “process to get back to where they were. It starts with a step. … Hopefully Lado and Mate can take their steps this week.”

Bernardo da Silva, a 6-foot-9 post, missed six games in a row because of a hand injury. He returned as a starter for the road game against LBSU, pulling down nine rebounds. Da Silva was part of a tall lineup that included 6-8 Jerome Desrosiers at power forward, 6-10 Kamaka Hepa at the three, and 6-6 Junior Madut in the backcourt. Colina’s return would expand the ‘Bows’ strategic options. Lado could free Madut to play the wing, off guard or the point.

After four consecutive cancellations, including three against Big West opponents, Ganot was pleased to open league play with a road victory.

“It’s good to get the win off the bat to set the tone,” Ganot said. “Every game in conference is magnified. It’s what you live for. Quick turnarounds, staffs in continuity where people know each other so well, great battles. And there’s a lot of history between the programs over the years. You’ve got to protect home court, and there’s nothing like a road win.”

In constructing this season’s team, Ganot envisioned flexibility in styles. When wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz underwent surgeries for season-ending injuries, the ’Bows’ long-range shooting did not suffer. The ’Bows lead the Big West with 37.4% accuracy on 3s. They have drained 9.6 3-point shots per game. Noel Coleman, who averages a league-high 18.5 points per game, has buried 50.9% of his 3s. The ’Bows entered the season with a single-game high of 14 treys. They have topped that mark twice — 18 against Hawaii Pacific and 15 vs. LBSU.

“They made each other better despite unique practices,” Ganot said. “The shooting is a byproduct of a lot of things. One, you have to have good shooters, and we do. It’s a credit to them, and the work they put in. And then you’ve got to take great shots. We have a lot of unselfish guys.”

The ’Bows have assisted on 54.7% of their baskets.