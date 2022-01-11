High-flying Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola hopes to help Kahuku soar in basketball
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:18 p.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s 6-foot-3 Amari Westmoreland-Venidola said his vertical is “40 or 41 inches now.”
