‘Iolani remains No. 1 in girls basketball top 10 poll

A relatively quiet week in prep hoops means ‘Iolani is still prominently atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more

The Raiders collected eight out of 11 first-place votes in Monday’s coaches and media tally. The Raiders will battle Kamehameha today in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams.

Konawaena garnered three first-place votes. The Wildcats will host Honokaa today. Maryknoll, which will visit Punahou today, is No. 3.

Upstart Maui is 4-0 in MIL play and is seated at No. 4 again this week. Kamehameha rounds out the Top 5.

BKG Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 107 1

2. Konawaena (3) (2-2, 0-0 BIIF) 102 2

3. Maryknoll (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 79 3

4. Maui (6-1, 4-0 MIL) 68 4

5. Kamehameha (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 65 5

6. Punahou (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 57 6

7. Lahainaluna (4-3, 3-1 MIL) 50 7

8. Waiakea (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 30 8

9. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 22 8

10. Radford (3-0, 3-0 OIA West) 11 10

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Kahuku 3, Damien 2, Campbell 1, Kaiser 1.