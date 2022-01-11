Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani remains No. 1 in girls basketball top 10 poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A relatively quiet week in prep hoops means ‘Iolani is still prominently atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A relatively quiet week in prep hoops means ‘Iolani is still prominently atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Raiders collected eight out of 11 first-place votes in Monday’s coaches and media tally. The Raiders will battle Kamehameha today in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams. Konawaena garnered three first-place votes. The Wildcats will host Honokaa today. Maryknoll, which will visit Punahou today, is No. 3. Upstart Maui is 4-0 in MIL play and is seated at No. 4 again this week. Kamehameha rounds out the Top 5. BKG Girls Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (8) (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 107 1 2. Konawaena (3) (2-2, 0-0 BIIF) 102 2 3. Maryknoll (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 79 3 4. Maui (6-1, 4-0 MIL) 68 4 5. Kamehameha (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 65 5 6. Punahou (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 57 6 7. Lahainaluna (4-3, 3-1 MIL) 50 7 8. Waiakea (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 30 8 9. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 22 8 10. Radford (3-0, 3-0 OIA West) 11 10 Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Kahuku 3, Damien 2, Campbell 1, Kaiser 1. Previous Story Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama