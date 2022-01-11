comscore Jared Sawada overcomes setback to qualify for fifth Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Jared Sawada overcomes setback to qualify for fifth Sony Open

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Jared Sawada walked through a tunnel hoping his round hadn’t just gone down the tubes. Read more

Previous Story
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama

Scroll Up