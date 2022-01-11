Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Saint Louis at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m. ILH girls, Division I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. OIA East Girls: McKinley at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kailua at Kahuku; Farrington at Kalani; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaiser. OIA West Girls: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Radford; Campbell at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Waialua at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Waianae. SOCCER OIA West: Radford at Kapolei (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Aiea at Leilehua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Nanakuli (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waialua at Waianae (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Mililani at Pearl City (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waianae at Waialua (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Mililani (girls at 7:30 p.m.). WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL ILH boys, Division II: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m. OIA East Boys: Anuenue at Moanalua; Farrington at Kailua; Kahuku at Kalani; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kalaheo at McKinley; Castle at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. OIA West Boys: Leilehua at Kapolei; Campbell at Mililani; Nanakuli at Aiea; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER ILH boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis; Damien at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Punahou; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East: Farrington at Kalani (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kahuku at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Kaiser (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); Kalaheo at Moanalua (boys at 5:30 p.m.). SOCCER ILH Girls’ Varsity Kamehameha 2, Punahou 0 ILH Boys’ Varsity II Hawaii Baptist 58, Kamehameha 45 Girls’ Varsity II Hawaii Baptist 57, ‘Iolani 30 Damien 71, Punahou II 30 Girls’ Varsity III Hawaiian Mission 41, St. Andrew’s 16 Island Pacific 34, La Pietra 32 College Men AP Top 25 Men’s Poll Through Jan. 9 School Rec Pts Prv 1. Baylor (61) 15-0 1,525 1 2. Gonzaga 12-2 1,440 4 3. UCLA 10-1 1,376 5 4. Auburn 14-1 1,193 9 5. Southern California 13-0 1,152 7 6. Arizona 12-1 1,144 8 7. Purdue 13-2 1,139 3 8. Duke 12-2 1,130 2 9. Kansas 12-2 1,031 6 10. Michigan State 13-2 1,011 10 11. Houston 14-2 949 12 12. LSU 14-1 889 21 13. Wisconsin 13-2 784 23 14. Villanova 11-4 682 19 15. Iowa State 13-2 648 11 16. Ohio State 10-3 510 13 17. Xavier 12-2 453 22 18. Kentucky 12-3 438 16 19. Texas Tech 11-3 373 25 20. Seton Hall 11-3 342 24 21. Texas 12-3 282 14 22. Tennessee 10-4 277 18 23. Providence 14-2 250 16 24. Alabama 11-4 237 15 25. Illinois 11-3 208 NR Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2. EAST Boston U. 79, American 53 Lehigh 77, Holy Cross 69 Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67 Navy 69, Lafayette 55 SOUTH Alabama A&M 60, Jackson St. 58 Alcorn St. 70, Alabama St. 60 ETSU 87, W. Carolina 69 Florida A&M 75, Grambling St. 66 UNC-Greensboro 58, Wofford 54 Winthrop 74, Campbell 72 MIDWEST Ill.-Chicago 67, IUPUI 65 South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 75, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58 Texas Southern 95, MVSU 58 FAR WEST N. Dakota St. 87, Denver 69 San Diego 72, Pepperdine 62 UMKC 64, Omaha 61 College Women AP Top 25 Women’s Poll Through Jan. 9 School Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (26) 15-1 745 1 2. Stanford 11-3 703 2 3. Louisville (4) 13-1 698 3 4. North Carolina State 14-2 655 5 5. Tennessee 15-1 613 7 6. Indiana 12-2 606 6 7. Arizona 11-1 561 4 8. Maryland 12-4 511 10 9. Iowa State 14-1 489 12 10. Connecticut 7-3 476 11 11. Michigan 13-2 455 8 12. LSU 15-2 403 13 13. Texas 11-2 394 9 14. Baylor 10-3 364 14 15. Georgia Tech 11-3 324 16 16. Duke 11-2 275 17 17. Georgia 13-3 243 15 18. BYU 12-1 203 18 19. Kentucky 8-4 156 21 20. Notre Dame 11-3 148 20 21. North Carolina 14-1 147 19 22. Colorado 13-0 118 NR 23. Oklahoma 13-2 109 23 24. South Florida 11-4 92 24 25. Kansas State 13-2 83 NR Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Virginia Tech 3.