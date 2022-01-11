Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Saint Louis at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

OIA East Girls: McKinley at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kailua at Kahuku; Farrington at Kalani; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaiser.

OIA West Girls: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Radford; Campbell at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Waialua at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Waianae.

SOCCER

OIA West: Radford at Kapolei (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Aiea at Leilehua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Nanakuli (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waialua at Waianae (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Mililani at Pearl City (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waianae at Waialua (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Mililani (girls at 7:30 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division II: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Anuenue at Moanalua; Farrington at Kailua; Kahuku at Kalani; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kalaheo at McKinley; Castle at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Leilehua at Kapolei; Campbell at Mililani; Nanakuli at Aiea; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis; Damien at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Punahou; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Farrington at Kalani (girls at

2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kahuku at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Kaiser (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (boys at

4 p.m.); Kalaheo at Moanalua (boys at 5:30 p.m.).

SOCCER

ILH

Girls’ Varsity

Kamehameha 2, Punahou 0

ILH

Boys’ Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 58, Kamehameha 45

Girls’ Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 57, ‘Iolani 30

Damien 71, Punahou II 30

Girls’ Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission 41, St. Andrew’s 16

Island Pacific 34, La Pietra 32

College Men

AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

Through Jan. 9

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Baylor (61) 15-0 1,525 1

2. Gonzaga 12-2 1,440 4

3. UCLA 10-1 1,376 5

4. Auburn 14-1 1,193 9

5. Southern California 13-0 1,152 7

6. Arizona 12-1 1,144 8

7. Purdue 13-2 1,139 3

8. Duke 12-2 1,130 2

9. Kansas 12-2 1,031 6

10. Michigan State 13-2 1,011 10

11. Houston 14-2 949 12

12. LSU 14-1 889 21

13. Wisconsin 13-2 784 23

14. Villanova 11-4 682 19

15. Iowa State 13-2 648 11

16. Ohio State 10-3 510 13

17. Xavier 12-2 453 22

18. Kentucky 12-3 438 16

19. Texas Tech 11-3 373 25

20. Seton Hall 11-3 342 24

21. Texas 12-3 282 14

22. Tennessee 10-4 277 18

23. Providence 14-2 250 16

24. Alabama 11-4 237 15

25. Illinois 11-3 208 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2.

EAST

Boston U. 79, American 53

Lehigh 77, Holy Cross 69

Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67

Navy 69, Lafayette 55

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 60, Jackson St. 58

Alcorn St. 70, Alabama St. 60

ETSU 87, W. Carolina 69

Florida A&M 75, Grambling St. 66

UNC-Greensboro 58, Wofford 54

Winthrop 74, Campbell 72

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 67, IUPUI 65

South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 75, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Texas Southern 95, MVSU 58

FAR WEST

N. Dakota St. 87, Denver 69

San Diego 72, Pepperdine 62

UMKC 64, Omaha 61

College Women

AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

Through Jan. 9

School Rec Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 15-1 745 1

2. Stanford 11-3 703 2

3. Louisville (4) 13-1 698 3

4. North Carolina State 14-2 655 5

5. Tennessee 15-1 613 7

6. Indiana 12-2 606 6

7. Arizona 11-1 561 4

8. Maryland 12-4 511 10

9. Iowa State 14-1 489 12

10. Connecticut 7-3 476 11

11. Michigan 13-2 455 8

12. LSU 15-2 403 13

13. Texas 11-2 394 9

14. Baylor 10-3 364 14

15. Georgia Tech 11-3 324 16

16. Duke 11-2 275 17

17. Georgia 13-3 243 15

18. BYU 12-1 203 18

19. Kentucky 8-4 156 21

20. Notre Dame 11-3 148 20

21. North Carolina 14-1 147 19

22. Colorado 13-0 118 NR

23. Oklahoma 13-2 109 23

24. South Florida 11-4 92 24

25. Kansas State 13-2 83 NR

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Virginia Tech 3.