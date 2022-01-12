High surf warning for north and west shores remains in place, another large swell en route

A high surf warning for north and west shores for most isles in Hawaii remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

The large swell that brought giant waves on Tuesday is expected to gradually lower tonight and into Thursday.

Surf of 22 to 26 feet is still expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui today. Surf of 18 to 22 feet is expected along the west shores of those isles, except for Maui, today.

Officials warn of large, breaking surf and dangerous rip currents, with ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches. These conditions make entering the water very hazardous.

The National Weather Service said surf along exposed north and west shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the second half of the week due to overlapping west-northwest swells.

After the current swell subsides, a new swell is forecast to arrive on Thursday, which may prompt another high surf warning Thursday through Friday.

Surf along the south and east shores, meanwhile, remain small, at 1 to 3 feet today and Thursday.

A brown water advisory also remains in effect for the north, west and south shores of Oahu.

Forecasters expect light winds to continue for the rest of the week, with possible afternoon showers over interior areas. Daytime highs range from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, while lows tonight dip to 63 to 68.

A small craft advisory for all waters northwest of Kauai to the southeast of Hawaii island remains in place due to seas of 10 to 13 feet until 6 p.m. Wednesday.