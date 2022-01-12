Police searching for suspects after ATM stolen from Kalihi-Palama business center

Honolulu police are investigating an ATM machine theft at a business center in Kalihi-Palama early Monday.
The theft occurred at 2153 N. King St.
An anonymous caller told police two males allegedly took the machine and put it in the bed of a white pickup truck that fled eastbound on King Street at about 3:40 a.m.
There are no arrests as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.