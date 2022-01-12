Territorial Savings Bank temporarily shutters 2 branches due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Territorial Savings Bank today announced the temporary closure of some of its branches and the suspension of Saturday banking hours at another due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

Starting today, Territorial will temporarily close its Pearl City and Kalihi branches, and suspend Saturday banking hours at its Kahala Branch.

In addition, the Kapahulu Branch is closed for repairs due to rain damage.

Territorial said it will announce the reopening of the Pearl City and Kalihi branches as soon as staffing issues are resolved.

Territorial Savings Bank has 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai.