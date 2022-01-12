comscore Off the News: Queen’s feels the COVID pressure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Queen’s feels the COVID pressure

  • Today
  • Updated 7:52 p.m.

The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, having exceeded its bed capacity, is now dealing with another “internal state of emergency,” as it was in late August due to the delta surge. As a result, some patients are being transferred to the main medical center downtown. Read more

