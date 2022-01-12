comscore Kokua Line: Where’s the incentive to save water? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where’s the incentive to save water?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Question: In his recent “Spotlight Hawaii” interview with the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser, Board of Water Supply Manager Ernest Lau noted that residents may be asked to implement water conservation measures this summer. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Marines in Hawaii train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

Scroll Up