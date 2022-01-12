Navy to drain Red Hill fuel tanks but won’t rule out future legal challenges to Hawaii emergency order
By Kevin Knodell and Sophie Cocke kknodell@staradvertiser.com
scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yuno Chan filled a water bottle with help from his sister Yua.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fuel in the Red Hill tanks is the suspected source of the contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system on Oahu. Nicholas Karp loaded up Karissa Reyes’ vehicle with water Tuesday at Radford Terrace Community Center.