Navy to drain Red Hill fuel tanks but won't rule out future legal challenges to Hawaii emergency order | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy to drain Red Hill fuel tanks but won’t rule out future legal challenges to Hawaii emergency order

  • By Kevin Knodell and Sophie Cocke kknodell@staradvertiser.com scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Yuno Chan filled a water bottle with help from his sister Yua.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Fuel in the Red Hill tanks is the suspected source of the contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system on Oahu. Nicholas Karp loaded up Karissa Reyes’ vehicle with water Tuesday at Radford Terrace Community Center.

Navy officials told federal lawmakers Tuesday that they will comply with an emergency order issued by the state of Hawaii to defuel the service’s underground Red Hill tanks. However, in this pivot, which follows weeks of vowing to fight the order and a contested hearing, officials did not rule out the possibility of further legal challenges. Read more

