Marco A. Abbruzzese joined Bank of Hawaii on Monday as vice chairman and senior executive director of wealth management. Abbruzzese will serve on the bank’s Executive Committee. Over the past 30 years, he has held several senior and executive leadership roles specializing in wealth management at Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Chase Manhattan.

Finance Factors has announced the following promotions:

>> Paul Vella has been promoted from senior vice president, commercial real estate manager, to chief credit officer. Vella has over 20 years of banking experience in commercial credit underwriting, commercial real estate lending and commercial and industrial lending.

>> Kei Kido was promoted from vice president, commercial loan operations and loan officer, to senior vice president, real estate manager. Kido has been with Finance Factors since 1998 serving as a local lending expert and trusted client adviser.

