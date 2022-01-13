Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,392 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,392 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,114 fatalities and 156,932 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 840,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 62.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,443 new cases on Oahu, 162 on Hawaii island, 522 on Maui, 201 on Kauai, 16 on Molokai, seven on Lanai and 41 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

