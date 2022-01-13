High surf advisory in effect for north, west shores of smaller islands

A high surf advisory for north and west shores of smaller isles remains in place as a northwest swell subsides — but another large one is on the way later today.

The National Weather Service has issued the high surf advisory for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, with waves expected to rise to 18 to 24 feet this afternoon.

The advisory also covers west shores, where surf is expected to rise to 14 to 18 feet for Niihau and Kauai, and to 12 to 16 feet for Oahu and Molokai this afternoon.

Officials warn of shore break, strong, breaking waves, and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

The advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

Officials say that surf may approach warning criteria for Kauai County and Oahu later today.

Surf on south and east shores, meanwhile, remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Friday.

Forecasters say a pattern of overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will continue through early next week for the western isles. The eastern end of the state can expect light locally moderate trades.

Conditions should be fairly dry through early next week, as well, but forecasters say to expect increased cloud cover and a few mauka showers each afternoon, along with a few windward showers each night.

A weakening cold front is approaching from the northwest, which could bring more clouds and showers next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Highs range from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and dip to 63 to 68 at night.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Kauai leeward, northwest, and windward waters through 6 p.m. today.