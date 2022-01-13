Territorial Savings Bank temporarily closes 2 branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Territorial Savings Bank announced Wednesday the temporary closure of some of its branches and the suspension of Saturday banking hours at another due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19. Read more

Territorial Savings Bank announced Wednesday the temporary closure of some of its branches and the suspension of Saturday banking hours at another due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

The bank temporarily closed its Pearl City and Kalihi branches, and suspended Saturday banking hours at its Kahala branch.

In addition, the Kapahulu branch is closed for repairs due to rain damage.

Territorial said it will announce the reopening of the Pearl City and Kalihi branches as soon as staffing issues are resolved.

Territorial Savings Bank has 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai.