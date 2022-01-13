Hawaii News Territorial Savings Bank temporarily closes 2 branches By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Territorial Savings Bank announced Wednesday the temporary closure of some of its branches and the suspension of Saturday banking hours at another due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Territorial Savings Bank announced Wednesday the temporary closure of some of its branches and the suspension of Saturday banking hours at another due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19. The bank temporarily closed its Pearl City and Kalihi branches, and suspended Saturday banking hours at its Kahala branch. In addition, the Kapahulu branch is closed for repairs due to rain damage. Territorial said it will announce the reopening of the Pearl City and Kalihi branches as soon as staffing issues are resolved. Territorial Savings Bank has 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai. Previous Story New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half